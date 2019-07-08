Universal Pictures

The latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise is currently filming and, even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not involved, a few of the blockbuster series’ other veterans are getting involved. Michelle Rodriguez, who played Letty in many of the previous films, is back. So are Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, whose return was announced by Vin Diesel on Monday.

“We’ve got a lot of the original cast here,” the actor said in an Instagram post that was reported by Deadline. “Including Oscar winners like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.” The pair played major and minor roles, respectively, in The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment in the film series. Diesel also mentioned the addition of John Cena, whom Diesel said will “completely shine in this movie.”