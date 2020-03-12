Vin Diesel and the family’s return to theaters will officially be postponed. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety is reporting that Universal Pictures has pushed back the Furious 9 release (May 22) a full year. On Thursday, Vin Diesel made the initial announcement on Facebook with the new release date scheduled for April 2, 2021:

We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.

Also on Thursday, A Quiet Place 2 also postponed its release with writer-director John Krasinski announcing that there’s be an updated date yet to be determined. Fast 9‘s mega-tentpole status stands as the bigger move, and given that the franchise draws a global audience, it makes sense that Universal would want to postpone with theaters closed in South Korea and China, along with Italy. More lockdowns in the U.S. (beyond New Rochelle, New York) are also becoming an increasing possibility.

Read the official Fast Saga Facebook announcement below.

(Via Variety & Fast Saga on Facebook)