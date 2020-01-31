Finally, we’re seeing the most important moment of the weekend. Alright, make that the second-most important moment, since the whole Super Bowl thing is happening, but not-entirely-unrelated to that, the first Fast & Furious 9 trailer has arrived. Clearly, this entire situation is out of control, given that the trailer is helping to launch an event weekend with a concert in Miami where Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris all delivered musical performances. Aaaand let’s check out the trailer.

It’s all adrenaline-fueled madness, but the big reveal in the final moments is… whoa.

Han is alive? There’s #JusticeForHan, after all. Well, that’s unexpected, although Letty didn’t seem surprised. Sung Kang’s character, to everyone’s knowledge, perished while trapped within exploding wreckage during The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. From there, there’s no space walk, but there is a magnet plane and a precarious, collapsing bridge and fighting on top of a moving vehicle, and yes, perfectly normal stuff for this franchise. Oh, and John Cena is playing Dom’s grudge-filled brother. “Not all blood is family,” apparently. I can’t wait to hear the comparisons between this stare down and what transpired between Vin and the Rock. I’m sure they’re coming.

We’re not convinced that there won’t be a space walk, eventually, in what’s now being referred to as the Fast Saga, but it sure looks like no one is wearing astronaut helmets this time around. Maybe next time! We already saw the heartfelt teaser (released by Vin Diesel) of Dominic and Letty enjoying relative domesticity with the latter vowing not to life his existence “a quarter mile at a time” anymore. I think we could all guess how that’s gonna go, but no one watches this franchises for surprise twists. Predictability is alright here. Give the people what they want.

Oh, and the ruckus isn’t over yet. This concert did livestream on Twitter from the Hard Rock Stadium (the same venue the Super Bowl), but it will also air as part of NBC’s The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest special on Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and John Cena were all on hand, along with director Justin Lin, so any fan will want to tune in.