Even without The Rock, Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious family is huge. Fast X adds Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno to an ensemble cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

Yes, Oscar winner and three-time nominee Charlize Theron is the “and.” Pretty good!

Diesel isn’t done adding Academy Award-nominated performers to the franchise, however. He told Variety at the premiere of the Fast X trailer that his dream casting for Fast to the 11th Power, or whatever, is his ex-Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Robert Downey Jr. Diesel even has a character in mind.

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” he said. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.” I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: never go at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.

The Fast X trailer drops later today, while the movie comes out on May 19.

(Via Variety)