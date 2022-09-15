The Fast and Furious franchise has this habit of casting one actor then adopting them into Dom’s ever-growing family. Even the villains tend to stick around, sometimes even joining the team. So who’s new with Fast X, the 10th in the main series and the 11th overall (counting the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw)? Glad you asked.

As per CinemaBlend, there are five big new additions to the next film’s increasingly large ensemble. There’s Jason Momoa, on tap to play the, as he describes him, “sadistic” and “very flamboyant bad boy.” (It’s unclear if he’ll be teaming up with Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who’s also back.) There’s Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s bloody The Suicide Squad, though it’s not clear who she’ll be playing. Ditto one of the biggest gets: Brie Larson, who confirmed her role in the new film via a photo with Vin Diesel in July.

Then there’s Alan Ritchson, known for playing the title character in Amazon’s show Reacher, taking over a character previously embodied by Tom Cruise. As it happens, he shares something with fellow new cast member Momoa: He’s also played Aquaman, albeit ages ago, on the aughts CW show Smallville.

Oh, and they also got the legendary Rita Moreno. Why not!

They’ll be joining the returning cast, which includes [deep breath]: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang and Theron and Jordana Brewster and John Cena and Jason Statham and Helen Mirren and Michael Rooker and Cardi B. Alas, Dwayne Johnson is sitting this one out.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.