When Does ‘Fast X’ Come Out?

It’s hard to believe it’s been 21 years since the Fast and Furious franchise began. So much has changed. The 2001 original was a relatively stripped-down affair, with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker simply racing cars and doing some realistic (also relatively) thieving. Not one character went to space. When Fast X — the main series’ 10th installment and the 11th overall, if you include the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw — arrives, it will surely take the franchise into even more over-the-top territory. Speaking of, when does Fast X arrive?

The answer is: May 19, 2023, arriving mere weeks into the summer movie season, and occupying the much-sought Memorial Day weekend slot.

As of this writing, Fast X is still shooting, having begun in May. It wasn’t long into principal photography that drama reared its ugly head. Director Justin Lin — who helped kick the series up a notch with the game-changing Fast Five and was set to return — bailed from his gig mere weeks into filming. He was replaced by Louis Leterrier, of the first two Transporter films, The Incredible Hulk, the 2010 Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, and more. There was also a failed attempt by Diesel to get Dwayne Johnson back into the main wing of the series.

Along with Diesel’s Dom, also returning are Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ Tej Parker, Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, and Sung Kang’s Han Lue. Other returning cast members include Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Scott Eastwood. New to the franchise are

Jason Momoa, Michael Rooker, and the legendary Rita Moreno.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, 2023.