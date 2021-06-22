Here’s what I need you to do: Find a person who has not seen any of the Fast & Furious movies — anyone: your parents, your neighbor, a stranger at the grocery store — and try to explain the timeline of the franchise to them. Not the order of the films. The actual chronology of it all. Because once you get through the first two films and you have the pleasure of saying phrases like “Ludacris officiating a jet ski race,” things start to unravel real fast. It’ll go something like this…

See, the third movie, Tokyo Drift, which features none of the cast of the first two movies except for a brief Vin Diesel cameo at the end, actually takes place between the sixth and seventh movie, and in the sixth movie, in a mid-credits scene, we learn that Han — a character who died in the third movie but was back for the fourth through sixth — was actually killed by Jason Statham as revenge for things that happened in the sixth movie, and then Statham is the bad guy in the seventh movie, but by the eighth he’s a good guy and then he gets a spin-off with The Rock. And also another character dies in the fourth movie and is not in the fifth but is back as a villain in the sixth but it turned out she had amnesia and…

It’s madness. You’ll look like some sort of maniac. It’s a movie franchise that started out with street racers stealing DVD players and now features those same street racers as top-level off-book government operatives who stop a cyber-terrorist — Academy Award winner Charlize Theron! With braids! — from stealing a nuclear submarine. The Rock punches a torpedo at one point. Ludacris is now the world’s greatest computer hacker. It’s really quite wonderful.

And here’s another fun twist: That whole shift, the chronological two-step and the move from small-time crime to high-level operations, is explained in a 20-minute short film that was written and directed by Vin Diesel in 2009, just before he rejoined the franchise. It’s called Los Bandoleros. It takes place at some unspecified time between the first and fourth movie. It introduces Han and loosely explains how he and Dominic Toretto know each other. It’s floating around online. I am not making up any of this.

The plot of Los Bandoleros, in brief: Dominic Toretto has fled to the Dominican Republic after Brian lets him go at the end of the first movie. There is a massive fuel shortage on the island. Everyone is very upset about it. Most of this is explained in a voiceover by Tego Calderon’s character, also named Tego, who opens the film in prison. Nothing is going too great. And so, the people turn to the one man who can help them…

Is it kind of perfect that Dominic Toretto is re-introduced into the franchise while cranking away on a car and explaining the inner workings of the engine to small children in his deep gravel-coated voice? Yes, of course. But there’s no time to get too far into any of this, because things are happening very quickly now. In short order, Dom: