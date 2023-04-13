After Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania proved to be a lot, The Marvels teaser trailer looked breezy and refreshing upon its release earlier this week. There’s a Flerkin Army, for crying out loud, along with The Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” that times “don’t tell me to smile” lyrics perfectly, which is funny, considering that trolls once criticized Carol Danvers for not walking around with a pasted-on smile (even though no one would have caught Tony Stark or any other male Marvel superhero, not even Star-Lord, wearing that type of perky expression in action).

Not everyone agrees, though, and those detractors aren’t here for Danvers teaming up with both Wandavision‘s Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan to save the world. Perhaps they’re upset at Nick Fury taking a backseat and having to come face-to-face with the kitty cat who made him stop trusting any other living beings. Most likely, these trolls are the same ones who freaked out after Brie Larson dared to hold Thor’s hammer and who review-bombed Danvers’ 2019 movie before it even arrived in theaters. And here she is, appearing in a movie that showcases a trio of lady superheroes, and Fury might spend a few moments being the butt of a punchline.

Whatever the case, the YouTube page holding Marvel Studios’ posting of the trailer is full of “dislikes.” This is not going unnoticed by fan forums on Reddit, where one user wondered, “What gives? At the moment it has 408k likes and 360k dislikes and sorry but I find this ratio to be undeserved and strange.”

This is a valid question. We’ve Got This Covered notes that the trailer is being similarly bombed in several places online, including “at a discrepancy of nearly 500 percent on Rotten Tomatoes at one stage.” Oh boy.

Sadly, one can assume that Brie Larson was prepared for this to happen after enduring years of the same. In 2022, TMZ pointed people towards the angry replies to the below Variety video-tweet, in which Larson appears to reference the haters after Marc Malkin asked how long she’d portray Captain Marvel.

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel? "I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again?" https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

Oh well. The Marvels will make those people even madder when it dares to arrive in theaters on November 10.