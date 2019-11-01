Fat Thor From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Inspired Some Of 2019’s Best Halloween Costumes

Avengers: Endgame is the year’s (and history’s) biggest movie, at both the theater and your local Spirit Halloween store. Of the 20 most-popular Halloween costumes inspired by 2019 movie characters, 10 for men and 10 for women, 11 were for characters in Endgame, which also ranked at the top of the “group Halloween movie costumes” list. But how do you stand out among a sea of Iron Men and Captain Marvels? Grab a beer.

Fat Thor, or “Bro Thor” as he’s officially known, is way better than generic Black Widow or Hawkeye (although if you’re dressing up as Hawkeye for Halloween, you have bigger issues). It’s also an easy costume to make. All you need is a gut (or a comfortable pillow), a beard, the shabbiest clothing you can find, and some props, like a drink and/or hammer. You’re not eating a greasy double-cheeseburger — you’re in character!

Bonus points if you carried around a guitar to cover “Hurt.”

My coworker is Fat Thor 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s76OX5UiHB — Kimmie (@iamkimmie25) October 31, 2019

Boring Bitches: Ugh…it’s so hard to dress up for Halloween when you’re pregnant! My boo @silverlonghorn: What’s up bitches? It’s me, Fat Thor. 😂💗😂💗😂💗😂💗 pic.twitter.com/Uq7m59fLwg — Shannon (@Shann_ME) October 31, 2019

Happy Halloween from fat Thor pic.twitter.com/46h9SLWgbL — Dustin R Jensen (@DustinSparky) November 1, 2019

Fat Thor and Hulk. I have the body of a god. pic.twitter.com/peXAVCeRNk — ian reid (@ian_reid) October 30, 2019

Fat Thor is ready for candy. pic.twitter.com/DR21t34F1E — James M Snell (@jasnell) October 31, 2019

My idol: fat thor pic.twitter.com/D7hfn1n2yg — Enrico Barcia (@EnriCOLIbarcia) October 31, 2019

This might be the only year where Fat Thor is topical, though. It’s unknown whether he’ll keep the extra weight for Thor: Love and Thunder, or go back to his muscular physique, but it’s hard to imagine Chris Hemsworth going full Klumps for an entire movie. “This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel,” writer and director Taika Waititi said. “Because we’re trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?” Hey, there’s always Ant-Man and Thanos for Halloween 2020.