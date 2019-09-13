Felicity Huffman Will Serve 14 Days In Prison For Her Role In Operation Varsity Blues

The college admissions scandal that wrapped up a number of Hollywood celebrities and major universities saw one of those celebrities get sentenced on Friday. Felicity Huffman is going to jail for her involvement in a college admissions bribery scandal, but the punishment will not be as severe as many thought.

Huffman was charged with bribing admissions officials to get her daughter’s admissions application boosted with fraudulent SAT scores, allegedly paying $15,000 to have a college counselor to fix incorrect answers on her oldest daughter’s SAT scores in 2017. According to TMZ, she will serve a fortnight in jail for her involvement in the scandal.

The judge just sentenced Felicity to 14 days behind bars, a $30k fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. She’ll start her prison time at a later date.

Huffman pled guilty to the charges, while her husband, William H. Macy, was not charged with a crime. Huffman will have to turn herself in on October 25 to begin her sentence.

As TMZ notes, the relatively light sentence for Huffman may motivate prosecutors in the Lori Loughlin case to also seek a plea. Loughlin, who also was wrapped up in the scandal, choose to fight the charges and did not come to a plea agreement.