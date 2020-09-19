Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court justice, equality icon and a symbol of progressive defiance during the Trump era, died on Friday night at the age of 87. In her final years, she became more famous than ever, inspiring a biography, a documentary, even a beloved SNL impersonation (by Kate McKinnon). She was also the subject of a biopic, 2018’s On the Basis of Sex, in which she was played by Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Jones.

Upon news of her passing, tributes poured in, from celebrities and politicians and citizens, all of whom admired her tireless work on progressive causes. That includes one from Jones, who is not on social media but who, as per Entertainment Weekly, released a statement about the woman she embodied onscreen.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in her statement. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

On the Basis of Sex director Mimi Leder also weighed in. “RBG I will never forget you. Thank you for profoundly changing the world with your fiercely brilliant powerful mind, heart and soul!,” Leder wrote in an Instagram post. “Your courage and bravery paved the way for us all. We will continue the fight in your name. Warrior!!! Rest in Peace and Power my dear friend Madam Justice.”

On the Basis of Sex can currently be streamed on Showtime and purchased on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, et al.

(Via EW)