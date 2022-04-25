Bowen Yang was an immediate sensation on Saturday Night Live, becoming the show’s biggest breakout star in years. And like other SNL MVPs before him, including Kristen Wiig and Eddie Murphy, he’s transitioning to the big screen, beginning with Fire Island.

Directed by Andrew Ahn, Fire Island follows two best friends, played by Yang and writer Joel Kim Booster, during a summer trip to Long Island’s Fire Island, the site of one of the oldest queer communities in the United States. The comedy is inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, particularly the author’s “observations about the way people are awful to each other without being awful to each other,” Kim Booster told Vanity Fair. “I was like, oh, my God. This is shade. This is what gay men do all the time.”

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island is an unapologetic, modern day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.

Fire Island premieres on Hulu on June 3.