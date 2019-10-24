Bowen Yang Has The Potential To Be The Next Breakout Star Of ‘SNL’

It’s difficult not to place a lot of hope in Bowen Yang, considering that Saturday Night Live’s newest hire –- he joined Season 45 as the show’s first Chinese-American cast member — has already created a handful of iconic characters just three episodes into the sketch comedy series’ latest run. In fact, I was going to title this piece “Why Bowen Yang Is The Future Of ‘SNL’” so that one day, years from now when Yang has become a central, defining member of the show (like Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, or Mike Myers), I could point to this drivel and cackle like some satisfied sea witch who’s just lured a group of snot-nosed children to their watery grave.

“See,” I’d croon, pointing a bony, wrinkled talon at my Twitter feed, “The prophecy has been realized. Now come, come and retweet my glorious triumph so that I may ascend to blue-check status, you cretins.”

And why shouldn’t I bet all my chips on Yang? After all, he’s managed to accomplish some nearly impossible feats in his short time in front of the camera. He’s given us polished impersonations of world leaders and presidential candidates, he’s perfectly encapsulated the kind of woke bro who aspires to be a SoulCycle instructor, and he’s introduced us to China’s “Trade Daddy.”

Yang’s hiring news may have been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Shane Gillis’ unvetted addition to the show and his swift removal, but perhaps that worked in the young comedian’s favor. If Gillis was the show’s conservative diversity hire, a symbolic olive branch to the right-wingers, Yang’s appointment was a different kind of peace offering, one that offered recognition of SNL’s painfully glaring problem when it comes to casting people of color, and the beginnings of a solution.

And had we been allowed to fully bask in Yang’s moment — to laud the show with praise for casting an Asian American comedian, a member of the LGBTQ community, and a millennial with a fresh perspective and an eclectic resume — maybe the prescribed burden of representation and expected greatness would’ve dimmed the shine a bit.

Instead, while Twitter was focusing its outrage on Gillis racist jokes and, frankly unfunny, bigoted bits, Yang was prepping for his debut, quietly putting in the work, first as a writer for the show, then as a full-fledged cast member.

In 2018, he gave us sketches like “Cheques” with Sandra Oh, and “The Actress” with Emma Stone.

Both skits showed range and ingenuity, mining drama from the banal – who knew the convenience of Venmo and Paypal had robbed us of the drama of furiously scribbling numbers on a thin, rectangular piece of paper, or that a woman’s backstory in a gay porno could be so emotionally charged?