Five nights clearly wasn’t enough for some fans of the horror video game franchise, so why not check in for a few more nights? A sequel to Five Nights At Freddys is gearing up to film this summer, so you can expect even more spooky animatronics. Or you can go to Chuck E. Cheese for the same effect.

Five Nights At Freddy’s, the film adaptation from Blumhouse, was released last fall starring The Hunger Games‘ Josh Hutcherson, Scream‘s Matthew Lillard and a bunch of creepy animatronics from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

The movie followed Hutcherson as Mike, a man so desperate for work that he decided to takes on a job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Unfortunately, the fuzzy animatronics tend to come alive at night and cause havoc. That’s always the risk you have to take when lurking around abandon buildings.

The film became a hit, and now Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is on track to shoot this summer, with Hutcherson and Lillard both back to star and Emma Tammi returning to direct.

“The IP is ridiculously popular, and Blumhouse and our director Emma Tammi did an amazing job of translating that to the big screen,” Universal’s Jim Orr told Variety of the first film’s success. “The genre lends itself to people wanting to experience it together.” Are you ready to experience it together…again? Here’s everything else we know about the upcoming sequel.