Five nights clearly wasn’t enough for some fans of the horror video game franchise, so why not check in for a few more nights? A sequel to Five Nights At Freddys is gearing up to film this summer, so you can expect even more spooky animatronics. Or you can go to Chuck E. Cheese for the same effect.
Five Nights At Freddy’s, the film adaptation from Blumhouse, was released last fall starring The Hunger Games‘ Josh Hutcherson, Scream‘s Matthew Lillard and a bunch of creepy animatronics from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.
The movie followed Hutcherson as Mike, a man so desperate for work that he decided to takes on a job as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Unfortunately, the fuzzy animatronics tend to come alive at night and cause havoc. That’s always the risk you have to take when lurking around abandon buildings.
The film became a hit, and now Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 is on track to shoot this summer, with Hutcherson and Lillard both back to star and Emma Tammi returning to direct.
“The IP is ridiculously popular, and Blumhouse and our director Emma Tammi did an amazing job of translating that to the big screen,” Universal’s Jim Orr told Variety of the first film’s success. “The genre lends itself to people wanting to experience it together.” Are you ready to experience it together…again? Here’s everything else we know about the upcoming sequel.
Plot
In the games, players act as a security guard tasked with watching the animatronics at a run-down pizzeria. In the movie, Hutcherson is the security guard who takes the gig to help take care of his little sister. Unfortunately, the fun animatronics are actually possessed by the ghosts of missing children who were murdered at Freddy’s in the ’80s. You would think that they would demolish the building, but they decided to keep it fully in tact, just for some fun haunting.
By the end of the first film, the pizza place is nearly destroyed, but if the movie franchise is going to follow the video game franchise, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 might also serve as a prequel. The second game, which was released in 2014, takes place in the 1987 and shows first hand how those fuzzy animatronics were possessed in the first place. Popular online fan theories also suggest that the movie will take inspiration from the other game installments.
Cast
Both Hutcherson and Lillard have confirmed that they would be re-appearing in the sequel, so it might be a combo prequel/sequel situation.
Back in 2023, Lillard confirmed that he had signed a three picture deal for Freddy’s which means we can expect even more of his….shenanigans! Spoiler alert for those of you who haven’t seen the flick, but Lillard turns out to be the big bad who seemingly perishes at the end of the first movie. Seemingly. As he states, “I always come back.” Who are we to doubt him!
Release Date
As of right now, the highly anticipated sequel is slated for a December 5th, 2025 release date, assuming everything goes smoothly and none of the animatronics attempt to murder the crew. It is sure to be a new holiday classic.
Trailer
There is no trailer yet, but if you want to get in the mood, you can watch the eerie trailer for the second video game installment:
Five Nights At Freddy’s is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.