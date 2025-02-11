The status of I Think You Should Leave is in limbo, but luckily, there’s a lot of other ways to get your Tim Robinson fix. For starters, have you watched Detroiters? You should really watch Detroiters. There’s also his upcoming HBO series, The Chair Company; a Super Bowl commercial with best buddy Sam Robinson; and Friendship, an A24 comedy-drama that also stars Paul Rudd.

Robinson plays Craig, a suburban dad who falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor Austin (Rudd), as “Craig’s attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives,” according to the official synopsis. It’s kind of like The Cable Guy, but instead of Jefferson Airplane, there’s a sing-along to “My Boo” by Ghost Town DJ’s. Honestly? An improvement.

You can watch the trailer above.

Friendship is directed by Andrew DeYoung, who explained to Deadline where the idea came from. “The seed of it came [during] 2018,” he said. “I asked someone that I thought was going to be a new friend, someone I worked with… The job ended and I was like, I think this could be a new buddy. I asked them to hang out, and I got blown off, and I caught myself spinning out about it. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I’ve never seen two grown men’s friendship fall apart in a movie in a certain way, so I just started playing around with that idea, and then it eventually became this.”

Friendship is out in theaters this May.