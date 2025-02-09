I think I speak for everyone who doesn’t live in Philadelphia when I say the following: the Detroit Lions should be in the Super Bowl, not the Eagles. Am I a Lions fan? Nope, couldn’t care less about them. But I am a fan of Detroiters co-creators / real-life best friends Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson, and they root for the Lions. Therefore: forget “go Birds.” Go Lions. Thankfully, Robinson and Richardson’s presence will still be felt during Super Bowl LIX as they’re starring in a Totino’s commercial together. Robinson is also working on an HBO series with his writing partner Zach Kanin and starring in Friendship, an acclaimed comedy with Paul Rudd that should come out later this year. But what about I Think You Should Leave? Is there going to be a fourth season of the masterful Netflix sketch show? Let’s find out.

Plot In lieu of describing the plot (?) of I Think You Should Leave, you should check out our rankings for the best sketches in season 1, season 2, and season 3. As for season 4, Robinson told Collider in September 2024 that I Think You Should Leave is “not over. I don’t think it’s over.” When asked if he and co-creator Zach Kanin are writing new material, the one-man meme replied, “I can’t really say anything now, but… yeah.” Give me that. Robinson and Kanin are also working on HBO’s The Chair Company. The comedy follows William Ronald Trosper (played by Robinson), who finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after an embarrassing incident at work. The cast also includes Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price and Joseph Tudisco. “With an imprint only Tim and Zach can have on a character, William Ronald Trosper follows in the strong tradition of HBO comedy leads,” Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier to announce the pickup of this wildly enjoyable show.” Tim Robinson in a workplace comedy? Yeah, that’ll do. Cast There’s Tim Robinson, of course, who should have won an Emmy for his pronunciation of “tables” alone. Guest stars who have been in at least two of the three seasons so far include Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Conner O’Malley, Tim Heidecker, Will Forte, and the legend himself, Biff Wiff, while Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Andy Samberg, Bob Odenkirk, Paul Walter Hauser, Ayo Edebiri, Cecily Strong, Jason Schwartzman, Mike O’Brien, Fred Armisen, and Tim Meadows have appeared in single episodes.