From ‘Goodfellas’ To ‘Django Unchained’: The Many Impactful On-Screen Deaths Of Samuel L. Jackson

Because of this expansive resume, it’s not surprising that Jackson has died in so many of his films. But while the frequency of his on-screen deaths often gets the bulk of the attention, the impact of many of those scenes is what’s really notable.

Warning: There Are Samuel L. Jackson Movie Death Spoilers Throughout

Goodfellas

Stacks Edwards had a simple task that he royally f*cked up. When that happened, Tommy (Joe Pesci) shot him in the back of the head, leaving Stacks to die on the floor of his sh*tty apartment while Frankie Carbone fiddled with the coffee pot. Jackson wasn’t on the screen enough to contribute much to this Scorsese classic, he didn’t even shout at anyone, but the character’s death signified the begining of the end for Henry, Jimmy, and Tommy’s crooked nirvana, ushering in an era of paranoia and even more violence.

Jungle Fever

Here’s Jackson in an interview with Esquire about his personal connection to the role of Gator Purify:

I was the crackhead in Jungle Fever. I was two weeks out of rehab. I’d been smoking cocaine for a year and a half, two years, and I understood the nature of the disease. I had done the research. So when I started talking to Spike [Lee] about it, I said, “You don’t see him high that much. You always see him when he needs something. He’s on a mission to get some sh*t. That’s what I wanna do.” And that was my breakthrough. That got me into Hollywood. It was the perfect marriage of experience and opportunity.

Unfortunately, that “mission” took Gator back to his family home where his father (Ossie Davis) passed judgement on him for his wicked ways and shot Gator in the gut for trying to shake a few extra dollars out of his mother (Ruby Dee). The death is shocking and it alters the film, but Dee’s heartbreaking emotional explosion is what really stays with you.

Jurassic Park

Despite the fact that Jackson worked his way into our consciousness as a character actor, he’s never really felt like part of the scenery. The guy has always been one of the most interesting parts of every scene that he’s been in and Jurassic Park is the perfect example. As was the case in Spielberg’s Jaws, the awe inspiring effects are the star of Jurassic Park, but Jackson’s “Hold onto your butts” line is almost on par with Roy Scheider’s “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” line, and it’s all in the delivery and Jackson’s magnetism. Because of this, it’s easy to give a damn about his relatively minor character. Which makes his death the most impactful one in the film. Sorry, Newman.

187

Jackson plays a deeply traumatized teacher who winds up shooting himself in the head while trying to get through to a student/gang banger during a game of Russian Roulette. “Macho is bullsh*t!” yells Jackson before he grabs the gun and unleashes the fatal shot. Not exactly a feel good romp and barely something that fits as an impactful death due to the bleak ending. But it’s still a powerful scene and a good bit of acting by Jackson.