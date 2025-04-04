“You gotta hear this one song, it’ll change your life, I swear.” The above line from Garden State, uttered by Natalie Portman’s character in writer/director/star Zach Braff‘s film captures a moment of highly relatable music discovery in its purest form as she passes her headphones to Braff’s character so he can experience The Shins for the first time. It also recalls an era of unapologetic earnestness and enthusiasm. Not 2004, the year the film came out, but when we were each in our more unguardedly romantic 20s. How you feel about that 5, 10, or 15 years ago era from your own life may color how you feel about Garden State, a film that tells the story of a struggling young actor dealing with loss, numbness, loneliness, and the possibility of a life-saving love. As a result, it might also impact your affection for the landmark indie-infused soundtrack that goes from the opening chords of Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic,” to the dream state of Zero 7’s “In The Waiting Line,” the eye-opening “New Slang” of The Shins, and the gentle drive of Iron & Wine’s version of “Such Great Heights.” Do you wince when thinking back to that few-years-ago version of yourself and the art that captivated and comforted you? Or do you grant the younger you some grace for how easily you could be consumed by a song, a relationship, or a moment? The legacy of Garden State (which is front of mind following the soundtrack reunion concert at LA’s Greek Theater last weekend — more on that in a second) will likely forever linger at the intersection of that question, creating a kind of split between those who have deep unending affection for it and those who relish rolling their eyes at its mention. The film holds critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes in the mid-’80s and the soundtrack won a Grammy and routinely places high on lists of the best soundtracks of all time. But there have also been some critics who have written Garden State off as a “manic pixie dream girl” fantasy, as twee, privileged, or worse. Why am I bringing this up atop an interview with Braff that’s focused on celebrating the legacy and community that has risen up around the film and its soundtrack? Well, I just have a small, long-held point to make about Garden State and the timelessness of art. Before I get to that, though, I want to tell you some things Zach Braff said to us when we spoke about the film, the music, his emotional connection to it, and that epic soundtrack reunion concert featuring many of the album’s artists, a monumental indie music celebration that is about to be streamable via Veeps for $19.99 with all proceeds going to The Midnight Mission charity.

The brainchild of Braff and Cary Brothers (a longtime friend and collaborator of Braff’s whose song, “Blue Eyes,” is a part of the soundtrack), the concert is chock-full of surprises that you can unearth if you’re keen on spoiling things for yourself before watching what The Guardian called “Woodstock for elder millennials.” It’s also a loving gift to the community of fans that sometimes get left out of the conversation about the film. People who routinely let Braff in on how his film and its soundtrack impacted their lives, including those who connected with their partners and friends over the film and some who have immortalized it via tattoo. (Let’s not contemplate the potential for irony if multiple people have tattoos of Natalie Portman’s character making a noise or doing something no one has ever done before to feel unique.) Braff’s own relationship to the soundtrack is, as you can imagine, a bit of an emotional minefield. “You have to understand,” he says.”For me, it’s such an intense… it’s like nostalgia overload. My eyes will well. It was such a pivotal moment in my life and it was such a crazy time and I never really thought anyone was going to see this movie.” While the soundtrack exists as a passport to an eclectic list of artists that also includes Nick Drake, Imogen Heap, and Frou Frou, it took a long while for Braff to absorb its impact on music culture. Even after winning that Grammy. “I just thought, ‘Oh, people love it.’ I didn’t put it together until years later that this was exposing people who hadn’t been exposed to a new genre of music.” Don’t worry, just to be sure he didn’t forget about that impact, I also told him how the Garden State soundtrack activated my music tastes. Like the film, which came from Braff’s own experiences with a “quarter-life crisis” and feelings of being adrift while searching for love and purpose, the soundtrack is informed by his own life and experiences, giving the collection its much-remarked-upon mixtape vibe. “We were going to local music venues (Largo, The Viper Room) and seeing great cool bands and we were sharing music and we just kind of talked about music and we shared songs, mixtapes,” says Braff. While Garden State is the album and film Braff will be forever most tied to, he has gone on as a filmmaker, melding music and story to great effect (particularly with 2006’s Last Kiss, a film with an under-remembered soundtrack that feels like a pseudo-sequel to the Garden State album featuring many of the same artists as well as Aimee Mann and Rufus Wainwright). However, that initial success has certainly added an element of pressure.