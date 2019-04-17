Will Smith’s Favorite Genie Meme Is A Cursed Sight To Behold

Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.17.19

DISNEY

Will Smith is a corny dad, but he’s also With It (it’s why we love him). He enjoys a good meme now and then, even when he’s the butt of the joke. The internet has been littered with cursed images of IRL Genie from Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake ever since we got our first look at the blue dude. The jokes and memes, many of the Sinbad and Shrek variety (now there’s a buddy comedy I would pay to see), haven’t stopped since, and Smith, for one, is a big fan.

“It was very funny,” Smith told Empire magazine about the online reaction. “There was a Sonic the Hedgehog / Genie frog. Everything is under such critical scrutiny. I came up in an era where there was no internet. It’s a new thing that I’m trying to get a handle on.” Sonic? Sure. Genie? That checks out. A frog? Huh. I haven’t seen any mammal-genie-amphibian abominations (and I shudder to think that poor Pepe might be involved), only this nightmare of an image.

Or maybe?

Aladdin director Guy Ritchie was also asked about the discourse surrounding the film. “It even came with apologies from the cynics who were so adamant initially,” he said, referring to the second trailer. “I’ve never seen apologies in that world. I thought, oh well, great, we’re back to where I’d hoped we’d be.”

Aladdin opens on May 24, although maybe wait until November to see the film. It would make a strong double feature with Sonic the Hedgehog.

(Via Empire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aladdin#Will Smith
TAGSALADDINGenieWILL SMITH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP