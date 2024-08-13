George Clooney Is Pretty Peeved That Quentin Tarantino ‘Said Some Sh*t’ About Him

Actor vs. director feuds are having a moment. There’s whatever the heck is going on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and now comes George Clooney vs. Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino came up during a GQ interview between Wolfs co-stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney, who aired his grievances with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker. “Quentin said some sh*t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” he said. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about you, and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f*cking career.'”

Clooney added, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*ck off. I don’t mind giving him sh*t. He gave me sh*t.”

It’s unclear what interview Clooney is referring to, although Tarantino did share his distaste for the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” and the lack of movie stars in 2022. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right?” he said on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

He’s not wrong! But Tarantino doesn’t specifically call out his From Dusk till Dawn co-star Clooney, who has never appeared in a Marvel movie (he’s a DC guy). Maybe he’s upset about George’s impression of him.

