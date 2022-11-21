Quentin Tarantino just took another swing at Marvel. The iconic director is on a press tour promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, and with that comes his penchant for delivering hot takes on Hollywood. Earlier in the month, Tarantino revealed that he and his fellow filmmakers can’t wait for the superhero trend to fade away like the boom of musical films in the 1960s. Although, he admits the “writing is not on the wall yet.”

This time around, Tarantino stopped by Tom Segura’s podcast where he lamented that are no “real movie stars” anymore, which he blames on the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.” While taking pains to note that he doesn’t hate the Marvel films, nor does he love them, Tarantino is not a fan of how they’re over-crowding theaters. He also doesn’t think highly of the stars coming out of them. Via Mediaite:

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Tarantino criticizing the actors considerably ups the ante on the attacks on Marvel. Not even Martin Scorsese went that far. However, Tarantino has been quick to admit that he’s getting old and he knows his views are “out of touch.” He brought up turning 60 to Segura, which echoed his recent comments to CNN on exiting the industry gracefully before he becomes too crotchety.

“I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch,” Tarantino told Chris Wallace. “When already, I’m feeling a bit like an old man who’s out of touch with the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens, that’s exactly what happens.”

(Via Mediaite)