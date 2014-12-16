Get A Load Of Robert Downey Jr’s Fancy New ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Iron Man Armor

So far we’ve only been treated to the briefest glimpses of Robert Downey Jr’s latest Avengers: Age of Ultron iron duds, but thankfully new images from Hot Toys shed new light on the Age of Ultron’s Iron Man armor Mark XLIII. The look has more seams and bits of silver than in he past – in some ways it actually looks somewhat lower-tech than some past cinematic Iron Man suits, but I kind of like that about it.

Check out Iron Man Mark XLIII below…

Oh, and here’s a busted version of Ultron ol’ Tony Stark has just got done beating on. Or maybe he saves it? I dunno, I haven’t watched the movie yet.

Via Bleeding Cool