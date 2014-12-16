Get A Load Of Robert Downey Jr’s Fancy New ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Iron Man Armor

So far we’ve only been treated to the briefest glimpses of Robert Downey Jr’s latest Avengers: Age of Ultron iron duds, but thankfully new images from Hot Toys shed new light on the Age of Ultron’s Iron Man armor Mark XLIII. The look has more seams and bits of silver than in he past – in some ways it actually looks somewhat lower-tech than some past cinematic Iron Man suits, but I kind of like that about it.
Check out Iron Man Mark XLIII below…
Oh, and here’s a busted version of Ultron ol’ Tony Stark has just got done beating on. Or maybe he saves it? I dunno, I haven’t watched the movie yet.
Via Bleeding Cool
The RDJ face is eerie.
I was going to say, that’s not RDJ. That’s Vincent Price.
Looks cool, but how are they going to explain the fact that Tony Stark gave up being Iron Man at the end of Iron Man 3? Does this take place before that?
Ha, you really need an explanation? Gonna fix that in the first minute:
-Yeah, this is as stupid as the time I said I would quit being Iron Man. Pfft.
isn’t that the plot of the movie in the first place? tony creates an iron man replacement to protect the earth or whatever and it turns out to be ultron. so…he must don the armor again to prevent his causing the end of the world?
@Plow
That makes sense, but I did not get that information at all from the trailer that was released recently.
The solution is that we all just pretend Iron Man 3 never happened.
I believe we follow @AFMG and @plow on this and perhaps at the start we have Tony’s retirement party but then Ultron awakens and this brings him back into the fold. Tony then at the end decides to stay fighting rather then doing his retirement.
i agree with @Nate Birch
Iron Man 3 was great.
Every time there’s a new Iron Man movie (or Avengers movie, whatever) there is inevitably always an article showcasing his AMAZING NEW IRON MAN SUIT, and I can never, ever tell a difference from the last suit.
I am an old.
They all look like, eh? I see we have an Iron racist in here!
Probably not even made out of iron!!
It’s a contest…spot the difference!
@Butterbelly fantastic!
Looks better than the IM3 suit. I hated that gold was its primary color with red as an accent. Just didn’t look right.
When did Eric Dane start playing Tony Stark?
I thought it was Roman Reigns
The main armor in Iron Man 3 had too much yellow/gold. This is a step back in the right direction.
If the Lego sets are to be believed, we’re getting 3 suits in Avengers: AoU: Mark 43, Hulkbuster (Mark 44) and a Mark 45.
I want the 80s Scarlet Centurion suit, that’s all I ask.
Just because he doesn’t have the arc reactor in his chest any more doesn’t mean he can’t use one to power his armor. Stane didn’t have one in his chest, but he jacked Tony’s to power the Iron Monger armor.