Get A Load Of Robert Downey Jr’s Fancy New ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Iron Man Armor

#Toys #Robert Downey Jr. #Avengers: Age Of Ultron #Avengers #Iron Man #Comics
12.16.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

So far we’ve only been treated to the briefest glimpses of Robert Downey Jr’s latest Avengers: Age of Ultron iron duds, but thankfully new images from Hot Toys shed new light on the Age of Ultron’s Iron Man armor Mark XLIII. The look has more seams and bits of silver than in he past – in some ways it actually looks somewhat lower-tech than some past cinematic Iron Man suits, but I kind of like that about it.

Check out Iron Man Mark XLIII below…

Oh, and here’s a busted version of Ultron ol’ Tony Stark has just got done beating on. Or maybe he saves it? I dunno, I haven’t watched the movie yet.

Via Bleeding Cool

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys#Robert Downey Jr.#Avengers: Age Of Ultron#Avengers#Iron Man#Comics
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: age of ultronComicsIron ManMarvel ComicsMarvel StudiosMoviesROBERT DOWNEY JR.THE AVENGERSTony Starktoys

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP