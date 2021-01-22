Ghostbusters fans got some good news and bad news on Thursday, but at least the good news (kind of) gave us some memes. Variety reported Thursday that the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife was delayed, part of a fresh slew of delays in Hollywood thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the James Bond film No Time To Die, which saw yet another delay to October of 2021 after being one of the first major films to get pushed back due to coronavirus last spring. But Ghostbusters: Afterlife, along with the other movies like a Cinderella retelling and an Uncharted film based on the video game franchise.

Sony has shifted release dates for numerous titles, including “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” and “Uncharted” with Tom Holland. “Cinderella” will release in theaters on July 16 instead of Feb. 5. That delay bumps the video game adaptation “Uncharted,” which was originally set for mid-July, to Feb. 11, 2022. Meanwhile, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” has moved back two months from April 2 to June 11. In turn, the “Ghostbusters” sequel was delayed to Nov. 11.

That’s the bad news, but we did apparently get a look at one of the new ghosts from Afterlife. A video from the Spanish version of MasterChef Junior seems to have revealed a new ghost from Afterlife, a very soggy-looking fella who apparently goes by the name Muncher.

The character pops up at the 38 second mark of the video, if you need to see it in person. But while the character will almost certainly be the center of lots of promotional foodstuffs in the coming months, the initial look at muncher almost immediately became a meme. It was no Bernie Sanders sitting outside in the cold, but it certainly drew some laughs from people making fun of Muncher’s droopy appearance.

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Reveals "Muncher," One of the Film's New Ghost Characters pic.twitter.com/wcFsjLoYBU — matt christman (@cushbomb) January 21, 2021

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Reveals "Muncher," One of the Film's New Ghost Characters pic.twitter.com/czg06ppYyc — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) January 21, 2021

There's a new character you're all going to love and his name is "Muncher" pic.twitter.com/0KhtH01QDa — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) January 21, 2021

we call it "muncher" pic.twitter.com/LEf72TV9yp — staid indoors (@staidindoors) January 21, 2021

Mostly because people were kind of horrified by its appearance in general.

Imagine your kid opening up their Happy Meal toy and it's Muncher https://t.co/AaEsDqK8mQ — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 21, 2021

in the spirit of unity I think it's time for America to come together and support Muncher. he's doing his best https://t.co/GpDsR9LCIa — David Sims (@davidlsims) January 21, 2021