After the unintentional reveal of Muncher set social media ablaze back in January, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is officially ready to show off an adorably (demented) spin on an old classic: the Mini-Pufts. In a just-released clip, Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson has his ice cream interrupted after one of the tiny Stay Puft Marshmallow Men burst out of a package on the shelf. But as Rudd’s character learns, you don’t want to get too close to the Mini-Pufts, who have a taste for human flesh and roasting each other on fire. Apparently, there’s going to be a horde of the little guys running around wreaking havoc when they’re not being miniature pyromaniacs who have no problem being melted into S’Mores. It’s hilariously weird.

With the Mini-Pufts reveal, it appears that Sony Pictures is feeling confident in Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s November release date. Like most blockbusters scheduled for 2020, the film has already been delayed three times, and when it finally crosses-streams in theaters, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will have waited over a year and a half to show us more of its tiny marshmallow mad-men. Here’s the official synopsis:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently set to hit theaters on November 10, 2021.

(Via Sony Pictures Entertainment)