Not even 48 hours after Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm after a series of incendiary social media posts, the former The Mandalorian star has teamed up with controversial far-right commentator Ben Shapiro for a new movie project that will stick it to the “Hollywood Left.” In a statement announcing the new film that will be released exclusively to The Daily Wire subscribers, Carano calls the collaboration an answered prayer following her very public “cancellation” from the hit Disney+ series following an anti-Semitic Instagram post. Via Deadline:

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

While it’s tempting to say that Carano strikes back, we’ll leave the weird and ill-fitting Star Wars metaphors to Shapiro, who is usually in the news for throwing reactionary hissy fits over things like the First Lady being called Dr. Biden, as she should be. “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her,” Shapiro told Deadline. And we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep canceling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star.”

(Via Deadline)