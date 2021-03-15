Prior to today, Glenn Close had been nominated for seven Oscars — three times for Best Supporting Actress and four times for Best Actress; no times for playing the original live-action Cruella — with zero wins. That made her one nomination away from tying an ignominious record: the most Oscar nominations with no wins, set by Peter O’Toole.

Well, congratulations to Close, because she’s in the books now after getting her eighth nomination this morning for Hillbilly Elegy, a bad (terminator) movie.

Close will compete against Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Olivia Colman (The Father), Amanda Seyfried (Mank), and Yuh-jung Youn (Minari) for Best Supporting Actress, mere days after being nominated in the same category at a less-prestigious awards show, the Razzies. With this rare feat, the actress tied another unwanted record:

Amy Irving (Yentl) and James Coco (Only When I Laugh) were previously nominated for both Oscars and Razzies for the same performance in 1984 and 1982… Other actors have received nominations for Oscars and Razzies in the same year, but for different performances, including Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Happytime Murders), Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side and All About Steve), and Jack Nicholson (A Few Good Men and both Hoffa and Man Trouble).

Pete Davidson must be feeling very conflicted.

