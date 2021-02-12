It’s difficult to imagine any modern film ever topping the off-the-wall weirdness of 1997’s Face/Off, but bringing in the guy who just directed King Kong punching Godzilla in the face to work on the reboot is as good an idea as any other.

Deadline reported Thursday that Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be in charge of the “re-imagining” of the action movie classic where John Travolta and Nicholas Cage swapped faces. According to the report, Wingard and Simon Barrett will write the script, which will feature a new cast of folks changing places. And faces.

Oren Uziel had been part of the equation when Paramount set up the remake last fall, but the understanding is Wingard and Barrett are starting from scratch. Despite a fairly preposterous-sounding premise, the original film was a wild ride that became the top grossing U.S. film of its Hong Kong director John Woo as it did $246 million in global ticket sales. It is easy to imagine this taking shape as a two-hander with a couple of strong male or female stars.

The original, though clearly absurd, is something of a beloved classic of the action genre. And considering the excitement Godzilla Vs. Kong has already generated with a single trailer, Wingard just may be the right man for the job.

