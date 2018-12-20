Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chloe Grace Moretz gets a lot more than she bargained in this trailer for Greta. The upcoming psychological thriller is helmed by Neil Jordan, the Oscar-winning director and screenwriter of 1993’s The Crying Game (big reveals are his thing), and you’ll think twice about being a Good Samaritan after watching what happens above. Set in NYC, the trailer shows Moretz’s character discovering a purse on the subway and dutifully delivering it to the owner (Isabelle Huppert). The two strike up a friendship, which quickly turns more than toxic, and soon enough, we’re watching a spin on Stephen King’s Misery.

Greta premiered at TIFF earlier this year to largely positive reviews, and the premise hits solidly in B-movie territory (Warning: Following breadcrumbs in the form of a luxury accessory can be harmful to one’s overall well-being!), but performances by Moretz and Huppert spark intrigue within the trailer. You know, even with the added absurdity of Moretz discovering a full cabinet full of stalker-aiding purses. Here’s the synopsis:

A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems.

Greta will stalk into theaters on March 1, 2019.