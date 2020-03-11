Marvel Studios
While promoting his new movie Bloodshot, Vin Diesel accidentally let it slip to Comic Book that he’s been collaborating with Taika Waititi on bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy to Thor: Love and Thunder. Apparently, Diesel got so excited talking about the third Guardians movie, that he just started dropping spoilers on people:

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” Diesel said during an interview in promotion of his upcoming Bloodshot movie. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it. Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy.” As Diesel himself points out, this is the first time such news has been confirmed. “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Needless to say, this news went over huge with Marvel fans who took to Twitter to share their reactions:

Of course, some people couldn’t help but point out the obvious:

And even Comic Book got in on the fun even if this reaction might be a little too real:

Except, wait, everyone be quiet, we have a Tame Impala meme. Move down the bench, other tweets. (Seriously, we could watch this all day.)

Rolling into theaters in November 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder will reportedly showcase the first MCU appearance of Lady Thor (or Mighty Thor, if you want to get nerdly specific) as Natalie Portman makes her return to the franchise. Tessa Thompson is also back as the fan-favorite character Valkyrie, the new king of Asgard, and she’s already let it slip that Christian Bale will play the villain. As for which villain, nobody knows, but fans are leaning towards Mangog, a minotaur-like creature whose apparently made from the “total hatred of a billion alien lifeforms whose race was wiped out by Odin.”

Sounds dope. Count us in.

