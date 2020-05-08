James Gunn is a busy man, insomuch as anyone in the entertainment business can be considered “busy” right now. The filmmaker is not only writing and directing the Jared Leto-less The Suicide Squad, he’s also doing the same for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, one of the better sub-franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The DC former is further along with an earlier release date (August 6, 2021 — for now) than the Marvel latter, but on Twitter last night, Gunn offered a promising GotG, Vol. 3 update.

“Writing a first draft of a screenplay is like a zebra. I knew a guy once who had a pet zebra. It was pretty tame, he’d pet it and nuzzle it, feed it carrots and stuff. I said, ‘What is it, just like a horse?’ He told me no,” Gunn tweeted. “He said he had to interact with the zebra every single day for an hour, or else it would go back to being completely wild. That’s what a first draft is like for me. Staying in the groove. I have to write every single day for a few hours, or else the screenplay goes back to being an untamed thing, and I feel like I have to start all over again.” When asked by one of his followers if the first draft he was referring to was Guardians, Gunn replied:

Vol 3 is long past the first draft stage. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2020

Gunn previously assured Marvel fans that “right now the plans with Vol. 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” which, coupled with his tweet above, is promising. And if a zebra joins the Guardians in Vol. 3, now you’ll know why.

(Via Twitter/James Gunn)