James Gunn has been involved with a lot of quality projects, including the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad, Slither, and Tromeo and Juliet (it’s good by Troma standards). But he called the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which is exactly what it sounds like — a career highlight.

“The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he told Radio Times. “It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas.”

Gunn didn’t tease the plot, but we do know that the core Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, will appear in the special. Will Star-Lord teach Rocket and Groot the meaning of Hanukkah? I hope so!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere this December after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the film side of the MCU, and the premieres of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She Hulk, and Secret Invasion on Disney+. As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that’s scheduled to come out on May 5, 2023.

