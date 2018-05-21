Getty Image

Ever so slowly, Lionsgate has been revealing details of John Wick 3‘s ongoing production. The threequel will see Keanu Reeves’ antihero fight his way out of Manhattan, where it seems (at least from the end of the second film) that he’s surrounded by shadowy assassins who want the $14 million bounty placed upon his head through an “Excommunicado” order.

On Monday, several names dropped as cast members, beginning with Halle Berry, who sent Wick a special message on stationery from the Continental Hotel. She promises to see Wick on the film’s release date, May 17, 2019.

Considering that Wick’s no longer allowed on Continental grounds (since he killed someone, he can no longer find refuge upon its neutral territory), this message is, well, ice cold. However, the Hollywood Reporter notes that while Berry is cast “opposite” Reeves, her character will “not be the film’s villain,” although further details are being kept under wraps.

In addition, the production (which is currently shooting under the working title “Parabellum,” which is Latin for “prepare for war”) has revealed several more cast members — Asia Kate Dillon as The Adjudicator; Anjelica Huston as The Director; Mark Dacascos as Zero; and Jason Mantzoukas as Tick Tock Man. Especially where Huston and Mantzoukas are concerned, this news adds a few new levels of intrigue.

The third film is understood to pick up almost immediately after the events of its predecessor, which gave Wick an hour before he was fair game for assassination. Yet not even in the set photos revealed so far have we heard anything about John Wick’s shelter-rescue dog and whether he’s helping his owner kick some ass. That’s the news we really need.

