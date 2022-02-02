It’s impossible for me to pick my favorite John Wick set piece (they’re all great), but one of my favorites is the Casablanca shoot out in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. I’m not saying it’s better than the movie Casablanca, but I’m also not not saying that, because Casablanca doesn’t have Halle Berry shooting a guy in the shoulder and then instructing one of her dogs to bite him in the nuts, and I don’t remember Humphrey Bogart using someone’s back as a spring board to climb a wall and tear into a gunman.

Please enjoy.

Berry was a welcome addition to the John Wick cinematic universe (her dogs, too), and the Oscar winner recently teased that her character, Sofia Al-Azwar, might be getting a spin-off. “There could possibly be a Sofia… her own movie,” she told IGN. “So she might not be in [John Wick: Chapter 4], but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.”

Berry compared the “thingy-thingy” to “putting some ointment on a little sore,” a reference to the canceled spin-off movie based on her Die Another Day character, Jinx. Instead, MGM decided to reboot the James Bond franchise, beginning with hiring Daniel Craig to play a grittier, more grounded, less invisible car 007. Oh well. A Jinx spin-off sounds good, but a Sofia spin-off sounds better — once Halle Berry is done saving Earth from the moon, that is.

