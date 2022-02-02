john wick halle berry
Halle Berry’s ‘John Wick’ Character Might Be Getting Her Own Spinoff Movie

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

It’s impossible for me to pick my favorite John Wick set piece (they’re all great), but one of my favorites is the Casablanca shoot out in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. I’m not saying it’s better than the movie Casablanca, but I’m also not not saying that, because Casablanca doesn’t have Halle Berry shooting a guy in the shoulder and then instructing one of her dogs to bite him in the nuts, and I don’t remember Humphrey Bogart using someone’s back as a spring board to climb a wall and tear into a gunman.

Please enjoy.

Berry was a welcome addition to the John Wick cinematic universe (her dogs, too), and the Oscar winner recently teased that her character, Sofia Al-Azwar, might be getting a spin-off. “There could possibly be a Sofia… her own movie,” she told IGN. “So she might not be in [John Wick: Chapter 4], but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.”

Berry compared the “thingy-thingy” to “putting some ointment on a little sore,” a reference to the canceled spin-off movie based on her Die Another Day character, Jinx. Instead, MGM decided to reboot the James Bond franchise, beginning with hiring Daniel Craig to play a grittier, more grounded, less invisible car 007. Oh well. A Jinx spin-off sounds good, but a Sofia spin-off sounds better — once Halle Berry is done saving Earth from the moon, that is.

(Via IGN)

