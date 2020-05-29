Keanu Reeves is arguably more powerful now than he’s ever been, having emerged from his post-Matrix life to score a beloved franchise, revive one of his old properties, and become a meme mainstay. He’s so incredibly powerful he can even change movie titles at will. Indeed, as per ComicBook.com, John Wick is only called John Wick because Keanu kept getting the title wrong.

And what was that original title for the movie about a retired assassin who kills everyone because someone murdered his dog? Scorn. Maybe John Wick isn’t that great a title, but better ultra-specific than hopelessly vague. (Besides, “scorn” doesn’t even begin to encapsulate Wick’s bottomless rage.) But in a new interview with the site, franchise co-creator Derek Kolstad offers an origin story for the title.

“The only reason it’s called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick. […] Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of Scorn.’ I can’t imagine it being Scorn now.”

The power of Keanu! Now if only he can force the pandemic to abate and finally make it safe to not socially distance, we may get John Wick 4.

