Weekend Box Office: Michael Myers Takes On Gerard Butler

Lionsgate

With the exception of Lionsgate, most major studios weren’t interested in releasing a movie on the weekend before Halloween, which is typically soft at the box office with would-be moviegoers attending Halloween parties or staying at home to watch the World Series. Alas, Lionsgate’s Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler was no competition at all for the second weekend of Halloween, which managed to secure $31 million for moviegoers.

Coming off a $76 million opening weekend, $31.8 million is a damn fine hold for a horror film, as most others are typically front-loaded. This one fell only 58 percent, as Halloween has now put up a whopping $126 million after 10 days. That makes it the third highest-grossing film produced by Jason Blum, behind Get Out ($176 million) and Split ($138 million), and already ahead of Paranormal Activity ($107 million). Receipts will likely drop off considerably after Halloween with stiffer competition next weekend, but Halloween should end its run ahead of Split and likely just short of Get Out. It’s worth noting, again, that Halloween only cost $10 million to produce.

The second and third place positions are unchanged from last week, and the figures for A Star is Born and Venom didn’t drop that much, either, raking in $14 million and $10.2 million, respectively. The totals for those two films after four weeks are $148 million and $186 million. One of those movies is headed to the Oscars; the other is headed toward a sequel.