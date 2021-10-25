Information on what led to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low budget Western Rust is still coming out, and every new detail that trickles out has been heartbreaking. This one is no different: According to The Wrap, the prop gun that was later unwittingly fired by one of its stars, Alec Baldwin, had mere hours prior been used in target practice.

A source told the publication that Thursday morning, before the tragic accident, crew members went out to do some “plinking,” in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition to kill time. Their weapons included a number of prop guns, including the one that later killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The prop gun, it was recently revealed, had been handed to Baldwin by the film’s assistant director, who assured him it was “cold,” meaning it had no live ammunition. Reports also surfaced about deplorable conditions on the set of the movie, including crew members forced to commute 50 miles each way after being told that they would be put up in a hotel near the Santa Fe set.

It’s an awful story that gets worse with each new reveal. Meanwhile, members of the GOP, including Congressperson Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr., think this is all hilarious.

