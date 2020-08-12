Getty Image
Movies

‘Hamilton’ Dominated The Streaming Ratings This Summer, According To A New Study

by: Twitter

The Hamilton movie — which is to say the extremely immersive live recording of the blockbuster musical with its original cast — only dropped on Disney+ less than a month ago, and though we already knew it was a hit, we may not have been able to guess by how much. As per Variety, a new study claims it was the most popular piece of content on all streamers, and by a ton, mopping the floor with everything, even the heavy-hitters.

The study — which, by the way, is too be taken with a quarry of salt, given that streamers only release data when it makes them look good — has it that during the month of July the Hamilton film was responsible for 37% of viewership. For contrast, second place goes to old episodes of Unsolved Mysteries, available on Netflix, which has about a third of that, or 13.7% to be exact. America’s rapping founding fathers also conquered Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard (10.6%), Amazon’s Hanna show (9.6%), Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs (8.1%), even fellow Disney+ content Frozen 2 (down in 9th place with 6.6%).

Here’s another bit of context: The top draw in June was Space Force, the Netflix show with Steve Carell. That claimed a mere 8.3% of the viewership during a month when the numbers were a but more evenly distributed.

So what’s the takeaway? People really, really, really like Lin-Manuel’s take on the United State’s first Secretary of the Treasury. Of course, that you already knew.

(Via Variety)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×