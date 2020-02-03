Hamilton‘s box-office records remain legendary, as does the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical’s collection of awards. Not only did the original Broadway production churn out 16 Tony nominations (a record) and win 11 of those awards (not quite a record, thanks to The Producers winning 12), but the musical won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, along with a Grammy and an Olivier Award. Multiple productions have since launched worldwide and continue to this day, including on Broadway and a U.S. tour. However, the ticket prices have been notoriously hard to score and rather pricey to boot.

Well finally, the public will not only be able to appreciate the Original Broadway Cast, but they can do so pretty cheaply: through the price of a movie ticket. Of course, this isn’t happening right away or very soon at all, but it’s on the horizon. Miranda tweeted the announcement while everyone was still in a Super Bowl haze. By the hand of Disney, a filmed Richard Rodgers Theatre engagement with the Original Broadway Cast will come to multiplexes. The date to put on the calendar? Sometime in October 2021.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

The #Hamilfilm hashtag instantly lit up in the wake of this news. People are excited and prepared to watch this musical countless times in theaters, and they (mostly) don’t even mind the wait. Get ready for the Hamilton cosplay, folks.

me on my way to watch hamilton in theaters for the 100th time in one week #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/Xc61fiMSG3 — 𝓀𝒾𝒶𝓇𝒶||209 (@lemonharries) February 3, 2020

I have always been so devastated that I never got a chance to see the original cast perform this masterpiece. This has made my day! #hamilfilm https://t.co/rHuQLxB0oY — Cameron Richardson (@cameronrich96) February 3, 2020

Almost two years until #Hamilfilm, but pic.twitter.com/1OyrUVk4nZ — Erika from socialist New Jersey (@Scimommy) February 3, 2020

The Schuyler sisters are officially Disney Princesses and no one can tell me otherwise #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/seG1f9iA9F — Dany ✨ (@DanielaGarzaP) February 3, 2020

And Yvette cried tears of joy for the rest of the day! ❤️ Thanks for this @Lin_Manuel and @Disney! #HamilFilm 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/w30Uy96J1y — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 3, 2020