Disney+ decided to work a lot harder, like a certain infamous Hamilton line, to launch the cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original Broadway production way earlier than planned. Only a few short weeks remain before fans (many of whom were no doubt unable to secure hard-to-find tickets to the live show) can experience the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning musical in their living rooms, and July 3 should strike a celebratory tone in a year where one is welcomed.

To that end, Disney+ released the first trailer ahead of Hamilton‘s arrival on its streaming platform. All of this will look familiar to viewers, but it’s no less an exciting and spine-tingling sight to witness. Disney+ reportedly paid $75 million to acquire the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brainchild, and people are still wondering if curse words shall be censored, but whatever the case, this will be an experience for fans.

Pull out your wigs and get your Founding Father cosplay ready. Disney+ hopes to bring the excitement of a theater (while NYC is sorely missing Broadway productions) into living rooms by way of “live capture,” which aims to harness the power of streaming in an intimate manner. Given Hamilton‘s cultural impact and powerful, inspiring messages, its arrival near Independence Day couldn’t be more welcomed, especially in 2020.