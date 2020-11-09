Netflix can have Vanessa Hudgens play as many princesses as she wants, but for my money ($7/month), Hulu’s Happiest Season is the only streaming service Christmas movie worth watching this year. Directed and co-written by Clea DuVall (Marjorie from Veep!) with Comedy Bang Bang favorite Marry Holland, the holiday season romantic-comedy stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper, played by Halt and Catch Fire great MacKenzie Davis, at her family’s Christmas party. Problem is, Harper hasn’t come out to her conservative family.

The nice thing about Christmas movies is that they don’t need to reinvent the wheel. They just need to be fun and comforting. I’m prettttty sure I know how Happiest Season is going to end, but it doesn’t matter, because if it means spending two hours with Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, along with Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen, and they’re all wearing sweaters, I’m in.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Happiest Season premieres on Hulu on November 25.