“She Barfed In My Cowboy Hat,” and other stories.

Over the years, Harrison Ford has earned a reputation for being sort of grumpy in interviews. It’s tempting to read that as a pejorative, but for the most part, I mean it as a compliment. If you’ve ever been to a junket or seen what a movie press tour entails, it often consists of some of the most overcaffeinated dorks in the world (take it from me, I’ve been one of those dorks) asking you the same stupid questions all day, and if you didn’t eventually start to respond glibly to that, people would naturally wonder if you’d been lobotomized.

If you ever watch a supercut of an actor giving the same “candid” answer to 20 different interviewers you’ll be able to actually see your soul leaving your body. I love an actor who’s cranky in interviews. A cranky actor makes me feel seen. I eat up every story about Tommy Lee Jones telling Jim Carrey “I cannot sanction your buffoonery” and if you tell me it’s not true I will put my fingers in my ears and go “La la la.”

In that way, Harrison Ford is one of “my guys.” At this point, he’s such a consistent delight for crank enthusiasts that every new interview feels a little like “put your coin in the slot to hear him growl!” Ford has got a new, nicely long talk in the Hollywood Reporter this week and, naturally, I analyzed it closely for the best grump nuggets.

Before I get to that, it’s also worth noting that, as Mike Ryan has pointed out, Harrison Ford interviews aren’t fun solely because he’s grouchy, they’re fun because he’s also really funny. The curmudgeonliness is part shtick at this point, and he uses it to land jokes, which he does with the precision of a surgeon. When I read his gruff-sounding answers in print, I’m imagining him saying them with a little smirk on his face, which he usually seems to have.

Your Shrinking character Paul is, I would imagine, closer to how you are in real life than your other roles. He’s low-key, smart, affable but also sometimes grumpy. Would that be fair? I don’t have Parkinson’s [like Paul] or a deep knowledge of therapy, and I’m not in business with a couple of f*cking maniacs. But I recognize that maybe he’s like me. Or maybe he’s not like me — and that’s acting.

“Of course my character not like me, do I look like I have Parkinson’s?”