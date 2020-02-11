LUCASFILM
Movies

It Was Shockingly Easy To Convince Harrison Ford To Return To ‘Star Wars’ For ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Harrison Ford wanted Han Solo to die in Return of the Jedi because, as he once explained it, “I thought that would have given the whole film a bottom, but I couldn’t talk [George Lucas] into it.” It may have taken 32 years, but he finally got his wish in The Force Awakens, when the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder was killed by his son, Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. (A tortured relationship between a father and son? In Star Wars? Noooooo.) That seemed like the end of Han Solo’s arc — as it was the end of his life — so it was a genuine surprise when he came back for The Rise of Skywalker.

But how did director J.J. Abrams convince Ford to return, be$ide$ the obviou$ an$wer?

While appearing on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ford explained how his glorified cameo came to be. “J.J. said, ‘This is a good idea. I, J.J., have decided this is a good idea and I would like you to do it,'” he told host Jimmy Kimmel, and that was it. Fair enough! Later in the interview, Ford was presented with a fake poster for his new film, The Call of Wild, with a number of pull quotes from President Donald Trump about it being the “perfect call.” This had the usually grumpy Ford roaring with laughter. “That’s the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me — ever,” he cracked. You love to see it.

Watch the full clip below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Want To Understand The ‘Joe Rogan Experience’? Here Are The Episodes To Start With
by: Twitter
×