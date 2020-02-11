Harrison Ford wanted Han Solo to die in Return of the Jedi because, as he once explained it, “I thought that would have given the whole film a bottom, but I couldn’t talk [George Lucas] into it.” It may have taken 32 years, but he finally got his wish in The Force Awakens, when the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder was killed by his son, Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. (A tortured relationship between a father and son? In Star Wars? Noooooo.) That seemed like the end of Han Solo’s arc — as it was the end of his life — so it was a genuine surprise when he came back for The Rise of Skywalker.

But how did director J.J. Abrams convince Ford to return, be$ide$ the obviou$ an$wer?

While appearing on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ford explained how his glorified cameo came to be. “J.J. said, ‘This is a good idea. I, J.J., have decided this is a good idea and I would like you to do it,'” he told host Jimmy Kimmel, and that was it. Fair enough! Later in the interview, Ford was presented with a fake poster for his new film, The Call of Wild, with a number of pull quotes from President Donald Trump about it being the “perfect call.” This had the usually grumpy Ford roaring with laughter. “That’s the first thing that son of a bitch has done for me — ever,” he cracked. You love to see it.

