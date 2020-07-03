The controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans remarks is showing no signs of slowing down. Nearly a month later, the author is still facing intense criticism for her incendiary views on sex and gender on Twitter, and now, it’s coming from the Harry Potter fan community that once revered Rowling for creating the magical literary world.

Two of the largest Harry Potter fan sites, MuggleNet and The Leaky Cauldron kicked off July by posting joint statements denouncing Rowling’s views on the transgender communities. Along with scrubbing their sites of her name, they have pledged to limit their coverage of the author and only link to content concerning the Harry Potter Wizarding World. Fan art and memes featuring Rowling will also be banned.

“Although it is difficult to speak out against someone whose work we have so long admired, it would be wrong not to use our platforms to counteract the harm she has caused. Our stance is firm: Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary. We stand with Harry Potter fans in these communities, and while we don’t condone the mistreatment JKR has received for airing her opinions about transgender people, we must reject her beliefs.”

The statements arrive just a few days after Rowling rekindled the firestorm around her anti-trans stance by causing a scene on Twitter after she mistakenly assumed fellow author Stephen King supported her views and publicly thanked him. When King later tweeted “Trans women are women” in response to a fan question, Rowling immediately deleted her tweet praising King and unfollowed him on Twitter. It was not the best moment for a situation that was already doing considerable damage to Rowling’s public image, and it seems the fallout isn’t over just yet.

