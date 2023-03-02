Some movies based on Disneyland / Disney World attractions are better (the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie) than others (the rest of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies). 2003’s Eddie Murphy-starring The Haunted Mansion, based on the top-five Disney ride, falls somewhere in the middle. It’s… fine? Hopefully the next Haunted Mansion movie is better, however.

The “next” Haunted Mansion movie, you say? I do say. It stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis (as Madame Leota), Chase Dillon, Jared Leto (as the Hatbox Ghost), and hopefully the voice of Paul Frees. It wouldn’t be the Haunted Mansion without an introduction from the Ghost Host.

You can watch the teaser trailer above.

“As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast,” director Justin Simien said. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.” Here’s more:

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Haunted Mansion comes out during the spookiest time of the year: LATE JULY.