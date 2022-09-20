Walt Disney, like many folks of his generation, had simple tastes when it came to food. He enjoyed “hamburgers, carved meats, [and] black coffee,” Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food author Marcy Smothers told LAist, and apparently, he didn’t “go” for vegetables. There’s nothing simple about the menu at Disneyland in 2022, however. Like most theme parks, it’s elevated its culinary offerings in a major way over the past decade to keep up with increasingly savvy diners. In fact, there are so many options — from corn dogs to fine dining to fried chicken to bakeries to barbecue to Star Wars-inspired grub — that it can be overwhelming. We’re here to help. Below, you’ll find five quick-service items that you should absolutely try during your next trip to Disneyland (we’ll do the same for California Adventure later this week). A few caveats: no restaurants where you need a reservation; no seasonal dishes; no drinks. And one piece of advice: mobile order. It will save you a lot of time and stress. You would be a poor unfortunate soul to not try these dishes.

1. Ronto Wrap Just thinking about my last ronto wrap 😪 pic.twitter.com/PSg4O1bCNb — Damfino ⍟⃝ (@LadyDamfino) May 19, 2020 Available at: Ronto Roasters (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) Item description: “Roasted Pork, Grilled Pork Sausage, Peppercorn Sauce, and Tangy Slaw wrapped in Pita Bread” The reason to order: The Ronto Wrap was an instant favorite at the Disney parks when it was introduced in 2019. It’s not hard to see (taste) why: they’re really delicious. The meat is succulent (there’s a vegetarian option, too); the filling, held together in a warm pita, is flavorful; and it’s hearty but won’t leave you feeling stuffed.

It’s also the closest you’ll come to knowing what it’s like to eat Jar Jar Binks, a dream of mine since I was a youngling. The ride it pairs best with: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which is not only the best ride at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — it might be the best ride, period. The line will test your patience, so get there early. Arrive in time for rope drop; power walk (but don’t run, or else you’ll get the stink eye from the parents of the kids you’re breezing past… not that I would know) to Galaxy’s Edge; and breeze through the Rise of the Resistance queue for a thrilling experience escaping the First Order. The only bad thing about doing Rise first thing in the morning is that you’ll be thinking about it all day. 2. Banyan Beef Skewer Lunch is one of my favs. Hot & Spicy Banyan Beef Skewer from Bengal #disneyland it’s really good today, tender and cooked medium pic.twitter.com/clVJsUBtit — Carly Caramanna (@CarlyCaramanna) September 15, 2021 Available at: Bengal Barbecue (Adventureland) Item description: “Hot and Spicy Beef Skewer” The reason to order: The skewers aren’t as photogenic as a drink from Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, but what they lack in visual appeal they make up in taste. The meat is tender; the sauce, tangy. These are a dependable option if you’re on the hunt for some quick lunchtime protein. The ride it pairs best with: Indiana Jones Adventure. I’m a baby when it comes to rides. I don’t do roller coasters, and it took all the courage I could muster to get on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! I had to see my friends (Drax and Rocket Raccoon, whose hands – and I cannot stress this enough — do not scan). This was my first time riding Indiana Jones Adventure, which I feared would be too ~scary~ for me. Nope. It rules (even if the effects don’t always work). There’s a lot to distract you while waiting in the queue, and I’m still not sure how the ride vehicle doesn’t tip over during every thrilling turn. If you’re a ride coward like me, suck it up. Believe me. It’s worth it.

3. Tostada Salad with Chicken Chicken tostada salad and a Cherry Coke from Rancho Del Zocalo at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/ZekZfCNjoI — Roger Rodriguez (@rgrrabbit1) November 8, 2021 Available at: Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Frontierland) Item description: “Crispy Tortilla Shell with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, chopped Lettuce, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette, Sour Cream, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo, topped with Cheese” The reason to order: The Tostada Salad with Chicken (or beef or vegetarian) is one of the best deals at Disneyland. For under 13 bucks, you get a substantial portion of chicken, rice, and beans, and scoops of sour cream and guacamole, all enclosed in a crispy shell. Be sure to grab some hot sauce, too. The ride it pairs best with: It’s a Small World. It’s a long trek from Frontierland, where Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante resides, to far north Fantasyland, the home of the boat ride. Luckily, you’ll be full after finishing a tostada bowl and longing for a walk. Semi-related: when The Simpsons inevitably comes to the Disney parks, possibly after the Universal Studios contract expires, would anyone complain if It’s a Small World was re-themed to The Little Land of Duff? I like It’s a Small World, but would I enjoy a psychedelic journey with hundreds of dolls singing about Duff more? Sign this lizard queen up. 4. Churro and Dole Whip I have 99 problems & they'd all be solved if I could just go to disneyland & listen to the music with a churro and dole whip in my hands — joseph 📸 (@disneywjoseph) February 12, 2021 Available at: Multiple locations (churro) and Tiki Juice Bar (Dole Whip) Item description: Come on, you know what these are The reason to order: Some “famous” food items do not live up to the hype. If you get enough drinks in me (one), I’ll go off on McDonald’s french fries and how they’re overrated and… I’ll stop. For your sake, for my sake, for everyone’s sake. But the famous churros at Disney are worth the calories. Make sure to get a Dole Whip, too. It’s a sugary/sweet pairing that tastes good on your first trip to the park… or your 30th. The ride it pairs best with: Literally any ride.