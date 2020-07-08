As if Mission: Impossible — Fallout didn’t already have an impressive enough cast, with Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, and franchise mainstay Ving Rhames, Mission: Impossible 7 will add Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff (Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy), Esai Morales, and Hayley Atwell to the ensemble. The Agent Carter star, last seen sharing a dance with Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, is an exciting new face to the long-running action franchise because Peggy Carter rules, and she’s hard at work preparing for the role.

Atwell recently shared a shirtless photo of her back on Instagram with the caption, “Backbone #missionimpossiblemovie.” Basically, she’s getting shredded / ripped / jacked / another word that means she’s in better shape than you to scuba-dive in lava, or whatever, with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. It’s still unknown who she’s playing in the Christopher McQuarrie-directed movie, and we might not find out for a while, as production has been shut down until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice — we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off — so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting,” first assistant director Tommy Gormley told BBC Radio 4’s Today program. “We hope to visit all the countries we planned to and look to do a big chunk of it back in the UK on the backlot and in the studio, so September through to end April/May is our targets. We are convinced we can do this.” Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to come out on November 19, 2021.