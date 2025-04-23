James Gunn made it known that he doesn’t work with a-holes, which means that both John Cena and Idris Elba must be pretty good guys. The Suicide Squad castmates‘ newest characters, however, might be a-holes and definitely cannot stand each other in the action-comedy movie Heads Of State. Cena portrays U.S President Will Derringer with Elba as UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, and they’re not exactly fans of each other but determined not to screw up diplomatic relations between their two nations.

Based upon that information alone, Amazon MGM Studios’ Heads Of State might be the movie that we need right now. Add in Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the agent assigned to protect both their butts when they fall into peril and Jack Quaid as some kind of groovy arsenal keeper, and the ingredients for one-liner success appear to be in place. You can watch the high-octane trailer above, and here’s a handy synopsis:

[W]hen they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary-who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces-they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Heads Of State also co-stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, and the always fantastic Carla Gugino, and July 2 is the day that the film lands on Prime Video. Just in time for fireworks.