As a prolific Twitter user, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to talking to fans online (or telling off Dilbert creator Scott Adams). Short of revealing Marvel and/or DC Comics secrets, Gunn is as candid as it gets when it comes to answering fans’ questions.

During a recent impromptu Q&A, the writer/director was asked how he handles recasting an actor. Does he give them a “chance or two” or is he a “quick trigger” on swapping them out? According to Gunn, it’s a little bit of both. However, he’s learned to start the whole process early by keeping a long list of actors he’ll never work with, regardless of their fame level.

“If it’s their temperament & it’s serious, I’ll immediately recast,” Gunn answered. “Life’s too short for a**holes. Same if they’re repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I’ll never work with for these reason.” He added, “But if it’s performance related, & they’re putting their all into it, I’ll do everything on my end to make it work until it’s absolutely clear the quality of the project will be perceivably harmed if we don’t recast. This can happen with really talented actors who just don’t fit.”

While praising Peacemaker star John Cena, who quickly became one of the actors that Gunn loves working with, the writer/director revealed that he does his research before making any hiring decision, actor or otherwise, to avoid hiring “jerks.”

“I always do due diligence on actors & production heads with directors, actors, producers & crew members I trust,” Gunn tweeted. “If it checks out they’re jerks (not just cranky or curmudgeons but actual jerks) or irresponsible I don’t hire them. Some actors I already know never to even consider.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rocks into theaters on May 25, 2023.

(Via James Gunn on Twitter)