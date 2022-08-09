Idris Elba seems to be increasingly dropping hints that he wants to suit up again as his The Suicide Squad anti-hero Bloodsport. While walking the red carpet for his new movie, Beast, Elba made it clear that he wants to come back and tell the backstory of how his character put Superman in the ICU. Granted, the answer is “Bloodsport shot him with a Kryptonite battle,” but Elba is eager to bring the classic comic book moment to life.

“I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba told Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.”

Before anyone chalks this up as wishful thinking, Elba also recently told reporter Erik Davis that he’s got a “got a really big thing cooking for DC right now.”

NEW: I just spoke with Idris Elba about his new film #Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel project or DC, and he said DC. He said he’s got a really big thing cooking for DC right now. 👀 Full interviews for BEAST will drop soon & my reaction drops tonight pic.twitter.com/Fmabs6jTnC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 8, 2022

As for what all of this means… well, that is anyone’s guess. However, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has been teasing another spinoff project following the success of Peacemaker. More notably, he tweeted about Elba’s character back in May and gave this notably cryptic answer to a fan who asked if Bloodsport will return: “That would be nice wouldn’t it?”

That would be nice wouldn’t it? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2022

There have also been rumblings of Henry Cavill returning as Superman, but those rumors flatlined when he didn’t show up at this year’s Comic-Con despite headlines claiming he’d make a surprise appearance. Although, it didn’t take long for the Cavill talk to immediately fire up again when it was reported shortly after the Comic-Con no-show that he tested positive for COVID.

While all of this sounds exciting, there’s still the specter of whatever the heck is going on at Warner Bros. Discovery in the air. The newly formed media conglomerate recently shelved Batgirl, and it has been making waves about reconfiguring the DC brand. While Gunn has made assurances that none of this has affected his work on Peacemaker season two, it’s hard not to feel the palpable uncertainty around any DC Comics project right now.

