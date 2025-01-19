Lovers and anti-lovers of Valentine’s Day are in for a real cinematic treat this year from Sony Pictures Entertainment and producers from Spyglass Media Group ( Scream, M3GAN ). Between this project and Companion (starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher), February is full of tongue-in-cheek programming.

Plot

“Stay single – stay safe.” That is the simple tagline behind the film’s full trailer, which we have to discuss first because it’s killer promo:

Sold? Audiences already appear to feel that way from the reaction around the Internet, and this looks like one of those truly communal movies involving hollering at the screen. That is, if this trailer hasn’t revealed the goriest and most shocking kill scenes. The setup involves Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding having a meet-cute at a coffee shop. They’re working their way through the bases when a killer (with a silhouette that vaguely resembles Paul Dano’s Riddler from The Batman) is revealed to be lurking in a bedroom closet. From there, mayhem unfolds, and god help those characters who aren’t single.

This movie, directed by Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within) and written by Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, and Michael Kennedy, is clearly having a ball with the Rules For A Surviving Horror Movie (as stated in the first Scream film), the first of which is “you can never have sex.” That rule goes way back, and the “Heart Eyes Killer” of this movie has a real problem with a violation.

The film’s description remains simple: “For the past several years, the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.” Man, watching this movie is much better than acting depressed while standing in line at the grocery store with chocolate and a sad bouquet at 5:14pm on 2/14.

Cast

Who is behind the Heart Eyes mask? That remains a mystery for now, but the killer will terrorize central couple Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding along with Jordana Brewster, Gigi Zumbado, Devon Sawa, and Michaela Watkins.